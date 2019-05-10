"Honour and majesty are before him; strength and beauty are in his sanctuary. Ascribe to the LORD, O families of the peoples, ascribe to the LORD glory and strength! Ascribe to the LORD the glory … More

"Honour and majesty are before him; strength and beauty are in his sanctuary. Ascribe to the LORD, O families of the peoples, ascribe to the LORD glory and strength! Ascribe to the LORD the glory due his name; bring an offering, and come into his courts! Worship the LORD in holy array; tremble before him, all the earth! Say among the nations, "The LORD reigns! Yea, the world is established, it shall never be moved; he will judge the peoples with equity." (Psalm 96:6-10) A glimpse into the dome of the catholicon, the Greek Orthodox part of the Holy Sepulchre church, as seen from the entrance of the church.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr