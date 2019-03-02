"Remember, O most chaste spouse of the Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who implored your help and sought your intercession were left unassisted. Full of confidence in your power I … More

"Remember, O most chaste spouse of the Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who implored your help and sought your intercession were left unassisted. Full of confidence in your power I fly unto you and beg your protection. Despise not O Guardian of the Redeemer my humble supplication, but in your bounty, hear and answer me. Amen." March is the month of Saint Joseph. Stained glass detail from the Rosary Shrine in London (St Dominic's Priory church).



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr