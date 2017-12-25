Language

Topless Activist Tries To Nab Vatican's Baby Jesus Statue

HerzMariae
A topless activist from the feminist group Femen boldly tried to take the statue of baby Jesus from the Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square on Monday but was stopped by police before she could get … More
Dr Stuart Reiss
Why not...she’s probably desparately keen to have a baby...or want to embrace Christ so badly....in anycase theres already a naked chap on the scene...so she completes it...they all deserve each other...
Vered Lavan
Video: www.youtube.com/watch
aderito
Lord have mercy on these mixed up feminists , for they are spreading hatred
Tesa
We hope next Christmas we get a nativity scene that doesn’t include the image of a naked man nor woman
