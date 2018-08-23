Language
For the sake of anti-clericism Wuerl will want to become chaplain of a leprosy clinic in Mali
Seidenspinner
2
1 hour ago
Wuerl is going to be history.
Dr Bobus
18 minutes ago
What leverage does he have?
I don't pretend to know Wuerl's private life, but that is one prissy man. John Wayne, he ain't
Prayhard
39 minutes ago
Probably a sinecure in Rome like Cardinal Law got.
