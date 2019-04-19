France: Statue of Virgin Mary Decapitated

A statue of the Virgin Mary was decapitated in a small French village April 17, the latest in a deluge of anti-Christian attacks in France which numbered almost 900 in 2018 alone. The statue, located… More

A statue of the Virgin Mary was decapitated in a small French village April 17, the latest in a deluge of anti-Christian attacks in France which numbered almost 900 in 2018 alone.



The statue, located in the commune of Marlhes, was beheaded despite being made of cast iron with metal reinforcements.



According to a report by LeProgres, the vandals “had to be well equipped” to cause the damage. It had already been damaged last year as a result of a fire. The local resident’s association has vowed to repair or replace the statue.



The perpetrators have not been caught.