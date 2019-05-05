Novena to Our Lady of Fatima (Feast: May 13)

Say this prayer every day for 9 consecutive days May 5-13 Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation … More

Say this prayer every day for 9 consecutive days May 5-13

(here mention your request)

Amen

Say the

Our Father,

Hail Mary

Glory Be (three times each)

Most Holy Virgin, who has deigned to come to Fatima to reveal to the three little shepherds the treasures of graces hidden in the recitation of the Rosary, inspire our hearts with sincere love of this devotion.By meditating on the mysteries of our redemption that are recalled in your Rosary, may we gather the fruits contained therein and obtain the conversion of sinners, the conversion of Russia, the Peace of Christ for the world, and this favor that I so earnestly seek of you in this novena....I ask this of you, for the greater glory of God, for your own honor and for the good of all people.