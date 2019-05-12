"This is the message we have heard from him and proclaim to you, that God is light and in him is no darkness at all. If we say we have fellowship with him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do … More

"This is the message we have heard from him and proclaim to you, that God is light and in him is no darkness at all. If we say we have fellowship with him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do not live according to the truth; but if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin." (1 John 1:5-7) This precious votive lamp burns directly in front of the icon of the Resurrection that surmounts the entrance to the Aedicule, which encompasses the Empty Tomb of Christ in Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr