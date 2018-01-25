Pope of Contradictions

Clicks83Pope of Contradictions
Pope Francis on his flight from Brazil to Rome in July, 2013: "Those who are divorced can receive communion, there is no problem, but when they are in a second union, they can't"
The Orthodox Church traditionally states that "it blesses the first marriage, performs the second, tolerates the third, and forbids the fourth". Widowed spouses are permitted to remarry without repercussion and their second marriage is considered just as blessed as the first. It looks like Catholicism is moving in this direction.
When he refers to the Orthodox having a different "practice," did I hear that they "permit" one divorce?