Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
45
Things Jesus Never Said
Don Reto Nay
54 minutes ago
Follow
Chat
Is this the language of Jesus?
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
BrTomFordeOFMCap
14 minutes ago
"Things Jesus Never Said" not "Thinks". He never thought them either.
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Dr Stuart Reiss
23 minutes ago
An emphatic Nooooooooooooooooo no no no
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Dr Stuart Reiss
likes this.
25 minutes ago