August 2, Dedication of the Patriarchal Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, or the Portiuncula.

St. Francis was especially fond of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Angels, where his Order originated. One day, in October 1221, while in his cell he was praying with fervor for the salvation of souls, it was miraculously announced to him that Jesus Christ and His Divine Mother, surrounded by a large multitude of angels, were in the chapel of the Portiuncula. He went there in transports of joy and fell down prostrate to render homage to the Majesty of the Son of God. Our Lord, looking at him with an expression of great love, said to him, “Francis, the zeal that you and your brothers have shown for the salvation of souls is such that you may ask some favor for them, for the glory of My Name, for I have set you up as a pillar to My Church, and for the salvation of nations.” In the midst of these marvels by which he was ravished, the Saint made this prayer, “O Most Holy Father, I implore You, miserable sinner that I am, to grant that all those who come to this spot, and visit this church, will receive pardon and indulgence for all their sins which they have confessed beforehand to a priest. I beseech the Blessed Virgin Mary, intercessor for all the human race, to intercede, so that I may obtain this grace.” The Blessed Virgin gave in to Francis’ prayers, and Christ spoke these words, “Francis, what you have asked is already much. But you are worthy of still greater favors, and still greater ones shall you obtain. I accede to your prayer and your petition. But go and find My Vicar, who is at Perugia, and ask him for this indulgence for Me.” On the next day, Francis went to the Pope, who granted him the famous indulgence, but for one day only. Two years later, Our Lord Himself fixed the day as August 2. In August of the same year 1223, in the presence of a large number of Bishops, and in the midst of a great concourse of the faithful, the indulgence was solemnly proclaimed at St. Mary of the Angels. Later, the Popes extended it to all Franciscans Sanctuaries.

On April 11, 1909, St. Pius X raised the sanctuary of St. Mary of the Angels to the rank of a Patriarchal Basilica, with a Papal Chapel. – (from) The Franciscan Supplement.