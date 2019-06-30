St Peter and St Paul appear to St Dominic

"[St Dominic] had been praying long into the night at St Peter’s [basilica], reflecting on the future of his work in the Languedoc, where this former canon of Osma had formed a small band of … More

"[St Dominic] had been praying long into the night at St Peter’s [basilica], reflecting on the future of his work in the Languedoc, where this former canon of Osma had formed a small band of brothers who sought to teach the Catholic Faith to heretics who had rejected the Church and who denied the power of her sacraments. Suddenly, Dominic saw in his mind’s eye Saints Peter and Paul approaching him. St Paul gave him a Gospel book, while St Peter handed him a staff (the latter perhaps one half rod of office, one half pilgrim’s walking-stick). They told him that he had been chosen by God to preach the Gospel to the world." - Fr Richard Finn OP This fresco is in the Great Cloister of Santa Maria Novella in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr