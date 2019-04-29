Clicks261

Cardinal Tobin Calls Catechism "Hurtful" and "Very Unfortunate"

en.cartoon
1
Picture: © gloria.tv, CC BY-ND, #newsWhobbarecf
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Eucaristía Católica
Anyone who does not believe everything contained in the Catholic Catechism is not Catholic anymore
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up