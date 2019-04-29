English
Cardinal Tobin Calls Catechism "Hurtful" and "Very Unfortunate"
1 hour ago
Eucaristía Católica
32 minutes ago
Anyone who does not believe everything contained in the Catholic Catechism is not Catholic anymore
