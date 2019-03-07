Clicks147

National underwear day/no pants subway ride

Lalanz
4
New York City has become a sess pool for demons. America the land of the great, and its greatest capital has been making a mockery for all of humanity. For the past several years demonic ideas like national underwear day and no pants subway rides, have been publicly displayed. Not only insulting God but making it nearly impossible for catholic parents to teach children about modesty. These ridiculously scheduled days of sin, are just another attack from the devil, on American families...

In combination with the newly signed late term abortion bill, one can be certain that God will allow Newyork city to turn into rubble!!!

improveverywhere.com/…/the-no-pants-su…

nationalunderwearday.com
CarolineA03
Looks like a scene from Sodom just prior to the wrath of God descending upon it.
Jungerheld
Stupid staged events usually at least attempt to appear to be drawing attention to some moral injustice. But not this bunch. @Lalanz, this is a great opportunity to point out useless, depraved minds in the U.S. Note it has spread to other countries as well.
Lalanz
New York City, the pagan capital!!!
Legio Patria Nostra
Lalanz likes this.
