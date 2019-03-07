National underwear day/no pants subway ride

New York City has become a sess pool for demons. America the land of the great, and its greatest capital has been making a mockery for all of humanity. For the past several years demonic ideas like … More

New York City has become a sess pool for demons. America the land of the great, and its greatest capital has been making a mockery for all of humanity. For the past several years demonic ideas like national underwear day and no pants subway rides, have been publicly displayed. Not only insulting God but making it nearly impossible for catholic parents to teach children about modesty. These ridiculously scheduled days of sin, are just another attack from the devil, on American families...In combination with the newly signed late term abortion bill, one can be certain that God will allow Newyork city to turn into rubble!!!