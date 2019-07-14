Read this priest - and the Cardinal's answer

Fr Brent Shelton (Twitter, Juli 13) "I visit elderly Catholics with dementia who, once prompted, can recite the Act of Contrition with fervor and ease. I hear hundreds of Confessions at youth events,… More

Fr Brent Shelton (Twitter, Juli 13) "I visit elderly Catholics with dementia who, once prompted, can recite the Act of Contrition with fervor and ease. I hear hundreds of Confessions at youth events, but nobody knows even the brief version of the prayer. What's up with that?"