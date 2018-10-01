Against Any Standard of Human Society

Clicks144Against Any Standard of Human Society
Disgraceful sketch by "Illinois Times" cartoonist, Chris Britt, depicting the 10 year-old daughter of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Two priests have been awarded damages against false accusations; if all of them did it, history would be very different
To civil court, that's somethig. And he should do that. Albert Pujols did it; and his slanderers stopped
Destroying a reputation is the evil "job" of newspapers.... Kavanaugh should take his laywer against them. Defamation can be brought to court.
That's in the US, where the concept of free speech is not properly understood. Destroying someone's reputation, defamation, and the promotion of crime, instigation to commit felinies (not 'hate speech", which is very diferent), and subversion and treason, should not be included in the protection of free speech. Rationality always sets limits. This cartoon is a crime, not simply "hate speech"...
@eticacasanova No jail nor prosecution for free speech. Hate speech is free speech (take your private lawyer against it)
Even US women don't believe accusations against Kavanaugh. New poll finds women voters less likely to vote for Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill because of her opposition to Kavanaugh.