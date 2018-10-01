Against Any Standard of Human Society

eticacasanova 1 hour ago

That's in the US, where the concept of free speech is not properly understood. Destroying someone's reputation, defamation, and the promotion of crime, instigation to commit felinies (not 'hate speech", which is very diferent), and subversion and treason, should not be included in the protection of free speech. Rationality always sets limits. This cartoon is a crime, not simply "hate speech"...