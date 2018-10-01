Language

Clicks
144
Against Any Standard of Human Society

DefendTruth 10 1
Disgraceful sketch by "Illinois Times" cartoonist, Chris Britt, depicting the 10 year-old daughter of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Share Like
More
Write a comment
eticacasanova
Two priests have been awarded damages against false accusations; if all of them did it, history would be very different
Like
More
eticacasanova
To civil court, that's somethig. And he should do that. Albert Pujols did it; and his slanderers stopped
Like
More
pmfji likes this. 
HerzMariae
Destroying a reputation is the evil "job" of newspapers.... Kavanaugh should take his laywer against them. Defamation can be brought to court.
Like
More
pmfji likes this. 
eticacasanova
That's in the US, where the concept of free speech is not properly understood. Destroying someone's reputation, defamation, and the promotion of crime, instigation to commit felinies (not 'hate speech", which is very diferent), and subversion and treason, should not be included in the protection of free speech. Rationality always sets limits. This cartoon is a crime, not simply "hate speech"...
Like
More
De Profundis
@eticacasanova No jail nor prosecution for free speech. Hate speech is free speech (take your private lawyer against it)
Like
More
Eva
Look at the women's faces in this picture. Literally crying at him.
Like
More
eticacasanova
They should go to jail
Like
More
pmfji likes this. 
Seidenspinner
Hate on the Left knows no depths.
Like
More
Tesa
Disgusting. Mocking school girls.
Like
More
pmfji likes this. 
De Profundis
Even US women don't believe accusations against Kavanaugh. New poll finds women voters less likely to vote for Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill because of her opposition to Kavanaugh.
Like
More