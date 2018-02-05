Down Syndrome, Pope Francis And His Guards

Clicks1.6KDown Syndrome, Pope Francis And His Guards
Clicks1.6K
A beautiful little girl with Down syndrome, got up from her seat during a papal audience and went toward the Pope. The security guards quickly moved in to take her back to her mother. The Pope … More
Write a comment …
Don Reto Nay likes this.
@mccallansteve It's just marketing.
Jesus stated, an evil tree can not produse good fruit.
Jesus stated, an evil tree can not produse good fruit.
Like
DefendTruth likes this.
Mathew777 likes this.
Give credit where it is due. A nice gesture on the part of Francis. Would that he would treat the Chinese Catholics with such love.
Sólo Díos basta likes this.
Josefine likes this.
BrTomFordeOFMCap likes this.