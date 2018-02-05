Language

Down Syndrome, Pope Francis And His Guards

HerzMariae
A beautiful little girl with Down syndrome, got up from her seat during a papal audience and went toward the Pope. The security guards quickly moved in to take her back to her mother. The Pope … More
Joseph a' Christian
@mccallansteve It's just marketing.

Jesus stated, an evil tree can not produse good fruit.
mccallansteve
Give credit where it is due. A nice gesture on the part of Francis. Would that he would treat the Chinese Catholics with such love.
