The Ash Wednesday Mockery

Roman Catholic churches of the Latin Rite use this service to prepare church members to better appreciate the death and resurrection of Christ through self-examination, repentance, prayer, fasting, … More

Roman Catholic churches of the Latin Rite use this service to prepare church members to better appreciate the death and resurrection of Christ through self-examination, repentance, prayer, fasting, and self-denial. Ashes from the burned palms of the preceding year's Palm Sunday are blessed. With these ashes, the priest marks a cross on the foreheads of worshipers, saying, "Remember, man, that dust thou art, and unto dust thou shalt return" (Genesis 3:19 ). Besides showing sorrow for their sins, those who honor Ash Wednesday add an additional meaning; the need to prepare for a holy death.



Today one can just take a walk downtown and observe people at the local bar preparing for this holy death. Modern day Catholics receive this mark on the forehead only as a fashion statement with no preparation for the coming Holy Week. These are the same Catholics that show up to mass only on holidays and occasionally some Sundays throughout the calendar year. These same Catholics can be observed at mass dressed inappropriately or receiving communion in the hand. They wear the label of Catholics with little or no participation in the religion.



These Hippocrates are like someone claiming to be an NBA player but does not practice or play basketball...