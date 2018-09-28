Language
What ecumenism is really about
Lol.
Prayhard
21 minutes ago
Also the schismatics cooperate a lot with Protestants. Both will keep the fires burning, unless they repent.
Prayhard
22 minutes ago
The Eastern Orthodox are in schism. The Greek Rite of the Ukraine are in Communion, yet Francis the filthy favours the schismatics.
mattsixteen24
27 minutes ago
Orthodox are not the one true holy apostolic church! That's the Catholic church.
41 minutes ago