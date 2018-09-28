Language

What ecumenism is really about

Prayhard
Also the schismatics cooperate a lot with Protestants. Both will keep the fires burning, unless they repent.
Prayhard
The Eastern Orthodox are in schism. The Greek Rite of the Ukraine are in Communion, yet Francis the filthy favours the schismatics.
mattsixteen24
Orthodox are not the one true holy apostolic church! That's the Catholic church.
