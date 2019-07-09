Clicks298

The Imprisonment of Pope Benedict XVI

BrAlexisBugnolo
12
How and Why it happened, why it continues: the Desperate attempts by Benedict to be liberated from it: the true history of the last 7 years of what has been going on at the Vatican fromrome.wordpr…More
How and Why it happened, why it continues: the Desperate attempts by Benedict to be liberated from it: the true history of the last 7 years of what has been going on at the Vatican fromrome.wordpress.com/…/the-imprisonmen…
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Catholic FC and one more user like this.
Catholic FC likes this.
BrAlexisBugnolo mentioned this post in the imprisonment of Pope Benedict XVI The Imprisonment of Pope Benedict XVI.
BrAlexisBugnolo
Spreading the truth is the best narrative warfare against George Soros and his globalist minions.
  • Report
Catholic FC likes this.
BrAlexisBugnolo likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up