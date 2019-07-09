Clicks298
The Imprisonment of Pope Benedict XVI
How and Why it happened, why it continues: the Desperate attempts by Benedict to be liberated from it: the true history of the last 7 years of what has been going on at the Vatican fromrome.wordpr…More
How and Why it happened, why it continues: the Desperate attempts by Benedict to be liberated from it: the true history of the last 7 years of what has been going on at the Vatican fromrome.wordpress.com/…/the-imprisonmen…
Catholic FC and one more user like this.
Spreading the truth is the best narrative warfare against George Soros and his globalist minions.