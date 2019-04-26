English
Today's gift for Francis
AlexBKaiser
53 minutes ago
The head was offered to Pope Francis by a participant today at the congress of the Catholic Biblical Federation. (Vatican Media photo)
Fischl
52 minutes ago
onda
onda
34 minutes ago
advoluntas@aol.com
42 minutes ago
