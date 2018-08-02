Language

Pope Against Pope

Contradiction, Not Develeopement
Sólo Díos basta
It's not about the death penalty. . This is what it's about. What is a pope for?
HerzMariae
Luke 23, the penitent thief on a Cross next to Our Lord: "Do you not even fear God, since you are under the same sentence of condemnation? 41 And we indeed are suffering justly, for we are receiving what we deserve for our deeds; but this man has done nothing wrong"
HerzMariae
The bar is set pretty low when it's okay to spout heresy as long as it's not ex cathedra
Lisi Sterndorfer
Francis has completely changed the Catechism's paragraph about the death penalty
Seidenspinner
Franics is also against life in prison as a "hidden death penalty".
www.theguardian.com/…/pope-francis-li…
DefendTruth
Once a Pope starts altering teachings in the Catechism, I wouldn't expect him to stop at one.
De Profundis
Newman's first rule about the development of doctrine is that the perennial teaching is not contradicted or abrogated. Francis has totally contradicted & abrogated the Chruch's perennial teaching on the death penalty
