Preaching Against False Prophets

"Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorns, or figs from thistles? So, every … More

"Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorns, or figs from thistles? So, every sound tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears evil fruit. A sound tree cannot bear evil fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus you will know them by their fruits." – Matt 7:15-20, which is today's Gospel at Mass. This painting is part of a large allegorical work in the Chapter Room (also known as the Spanish Chapel) of the Dominican priory of Santa Maria Novella in Florence. It depicts a Dominican preaching the truth of the Gospel against the false teachings of heretics. The dogs symbolise the destruction of these 'wolves' through the Dominicans' preaching of the truth. The frescoes in this Chapter Room were undertaken by Andrea Bonaiuto (Andrea da Firenze) in 1366-7.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr