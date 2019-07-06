[Breezy Photography] Emily-Anne was earthside for 17 minutes. Those precious minutes made the biggest impact while she was here. Her life served a purpose. She made her parents a mommy and daddy. … More

Emily-Anne was earthside for 17 minutes. Those precious minutes made the biggest impact while she was here. Her life served a purpose. She made her parents a mommy and daddy. Her parents have a daughter. This family wants her story to be shared far and wide. SHE MATTERS.

Her story and time here MATTERS. She should not be hidden. These emotions should not be hidden. If this image helps ONE family know they are not alone, then I've done my job.