Martyred with the Paschal Victim

"When they reached a hill about two miles from the village, two soldiers, who were really ministers of Satan, were lying in wait. Seeing the brethren from a distance, they discussed killing them. One of them, however, struck by remorse and horrified at the thought of consenting to such a crime, left the other and ran back quickly to the town. There he met the other two brothers on the road and tearfully disclosed the whole wicked scheme. Then the brothers started running to save Brother Peter, but by the time they arrived the other minister of Satan had already cruelly slain him with five blows of a billhook. As his companion, who survived for six days, testified, when Brother Peter was being struck he followed the example of the Saviour and did not murmur or defend himself or flee. Rather he endured steadfastly, graciously forgave the assassin’s crime, prayed for him, and with hands outstretched to heaven, said in a clear voice, ‘Into your hands, Lord, I commend my spirit.’ It was at the hour of None, at midday, that he gave up his unblemished spirit to the crucified and risen Christ." From the Dominican church of Santa Maria Novella in Florence, a glimpse of the fresco by Ghirlandaio of the Martyrdom of St Peter of Verona, protomartyr of the Dominicans. In the foreground is the monumental altar crucifix by Giambologna.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr