Martyrdom of Saints Cosmas and Damian

"May you be magnified, O Lord, by the revered memory of your Saints Cosmas and Damian, for with providence beyond words you have conferred on them everlasting glory, and on us, your unfailing help. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of SS Cosmas & Damian (26 Sept). Detail from a predella painted by Blessed Fra Angelico, in the museum at San Marco, Florence.



