Light on the Rotunda

"I am the light of the world, says the Lord; anyone who follows me will have the light of life." (John 8:12) Shafts of light from the skylight in the dome of the Rotunda illuminate the ancient … More

"I am the light of the world, says the Lord; anyone who follows me will have the light of life." (John 8:12) Shafts of light from the skylight in the dome of the Rotunda illuminate the ancient stones of the building that surrounds the Empty Tomb of Jesus Christ, risen from the dead.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr