The Smell Of The Shepherds
40 minutes ago
Tesa
39 minutes ago
They will keep the Buildings, but we’ll keep the Faith.
Lisi Sterndorfer
39 minutes ago
If the bishops ignore the Open Letter accusing Francis of heresa, perhaps Catholics should ignore the collection basket.
