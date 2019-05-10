Clicks44

The Smell Of The Shepherds

en.cartoon
2
Picture: © gloria.tv, CC BY-ND, #newsKuiwojauqr
Tesa
They will keep the Buildings, but we’ll keep the Faith.
Lisi Sterndorfer
If the bishops ignore the Open Letter accusing Francis of heresa, perhaps Catholics should ignore the collection basket.
