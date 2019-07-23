St Bridget of Sweden

In 1344, St Bridget founds the Order of the Most Holy Saviour, the Brigittines. One distinctive feature of the houses of the Order was that they were double monasteries, with both men and women … More

In 1344, St Bridget founds the Order of the Most Holy Saviour, the Brigittines. One distinctive feature of the houses of the Order was that they were double monasteries, with both men and women forming a joint community, though with separate cloisters. The small community of men, ordained to priesthood, were to act as chaplains to the monastery of nuns, but under the government of the abbess. The nuns were strictly enclosed, emphasizing scholarship and study, but the monks were also preachers and itinerant missionaries. This painting of St Bridget is in the Dominican convent of San Marco in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr