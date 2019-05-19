Ecce Homo church

This church and convent is built over what used to be thought to be the site of Pontius Pilate’s residence – the Pretorium. One can descend below the convent and stand on the stones thought to have … More

This church and convent is built over what used to be thought to be the site of Pontius Pilate’s residence – the Pretorium. One can descend below the convent and stand on the stones thought to have made up the pavement where Pilate showed Christ to the crowds, saying 'Behold the Man!' The apse of the church is made up of one of the three arches contained in the triumphal Roman Arch which stood on this site.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr