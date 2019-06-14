God Hates the Jews, and on Judgment Day He will say to those who sympathize with them: “Depart from Me, for you have had intercourse with My murderers!” Flee, then, from their assemblies, fly from … More

God Hates the Jews, and on Judgment Day He will say to those who sympathize with them: “Depart from Me, for you have had intercourse with My murderers!” Flee, then, from their assemblies, fly from their houses, and, far from venerating the synagogue, hold it in hatred and aversion.’

~ St. John Chrysostom