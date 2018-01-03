Language

Canada Premier Minister Justin Trudeau mocks Christ

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mocked and ridiculed Christians by wearing a pullover that made fun of Jesus at the Last Supper, a Conservative Member of Parliament said. Trudeau and his … More
Joseph a' Christian
Trudeau is spineless, he is a baby killer, who supports the muhammadans/sex slave traders of women, while barking about feminist and transvestite's rights. Of course he also is a barker for feces filled homo pseudo marriage.
He is a coward, he would not wear that stupid sweater in the pressense of strong Christian men, without his gang of bodyguards. Because there are numerous of us, strong … More
Bibiana
