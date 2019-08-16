Baptism of St Stephen of Hungary

St Stephen "was the son of a pagan father and a Christian mother. He worked hard for the conversion of his country to Christianity, setting up both episcopal sees and monasteries. He was crowned the … More

St Stephen "was the son of a pagan father and a Christian mother. He worked hard for the conversion of his country to Christianity, setting up both episcopal sees and monasteries. He was crowned the first King of Hungary in 1001." Stone relief panel from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington DC.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr