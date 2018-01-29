Language

Clicks
975
How Cardinal Dolan presents himself (February 6)

De Profundis
Cardinal Dolan postet himself this picture (civil clothes) on twitter on February 6 (click to enlarge), "I even had a nice birthday cake. There should have been 68 candles, not one, but the local … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Josephmary
You know I have to laugh because not only does he have no candles but by looking at the picture no one showed up for his party look like he the only one.
Like
More
Josephmary
Mr laughing Cow gets no candles its ok Lucifer got a whole bunch waiting just for you.
Like
More
pmfji likes this. 
mccallansteve
Poor Cardinal Dolan. He pleases the world greatly and the powers that be in NY, but to God he gives only crumbs every now and then.
Like
More
Josephmary likes this. 
CarolineA03
He's a layman! I knew it!

Now that's what I call coming out of the Closet
Like
More
Josephmary likes this. 