How Cardinal Dolan presents himself (February 6)

Clicks975How Cardinal Dolan presents himself (February 6)
Clicks975
Cardinal Dolan postet himself this picture (civil clothes) on twitter on February 6 (click to enlarge), "I even had a nice birthday cake. There should have been 68 candles, not one, but the local … More
Write a comment …
You know I have to laugh because not only does he have no candles but by looking at the picture no one showed up for his party look like he the only one.
Like
Mr laughing Cow gets no candles its ok Lucifer got a whole bunch waiting just for you.
pmfji likes this.
Poor Cardinal Dolan. He pleases the world greatly and the powers that be in NY, but to God he gives only crumbs every now and then.
Josephmary likes this.
He's a layman! I knew it!
Now that's what I call coming out of the Closet
Now that's what I call coming out of the Closet
Josephmary likes this.