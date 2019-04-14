"You do not ask for sacrifice and offerings, but you have prepared a body for me. You do not ask for holocaust and victim; then I said:* ‘Here I am, O God, I come to do your will.’ The blood of … More

"You do not ask for sacrifice and offerings, but you have prepared a body for me. You do not ask for holocaust and victim; then I said:* ‘Here I am, O God, I come to do your will.’ The blood of bulls and goats can never take sins away. For this reason, when Christ was about to come into the world, he said:* ‘Here I am, O God, I come to do your will.’" – Matins responsory for Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion. This statue of the Man of Sorrows is in the Cathedral of San Cristobal de La Laguna, Tenerife.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr