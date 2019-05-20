Gate of Sion

"Zion Gate" leads from the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem in the direction of Mount Sion. Also know as King David’s Gate, it was built in 1540. The bullet holes on the façade of the gate were sustained … More

"Zion Gate" leads from the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem in the direction of Mount Sion. Also know as King David’s Gate, it was built in 1540. The bullet holes on the façade of the gate were sustained during the battles that took place during the 1948 War of Independence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr