Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
364
Pray for him!
Rafał_Ovile
10 hours ago
Follow
Chat
Regardless of your own opinion, pray for him! Joseph Ratzinger was/is a great priest, Archbishop, Cardinal, and Pope. Pray for him!
+Bishop Rene Henry Gracida
PRAY FOR POPE BENEDICT XVI
More
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Sunamis 46
likes this.
2 hours ago
onda
likes this.
8 hours ago
Roberto 55
likes this.
9 hours ago
ľubica
likes this.
10 hours ago
Vered Lavan
likes this.
10 hours ago