May: Magnificat Cover Essay

Saint Joseph with the Christ Child (c. 1650), Sebastián Martínez (1615-1667), Prado Museum, Madrid, Spain. Go Home to Your Family, Glorifying God for the Wonders He Does in It! by Pierre-Marie Dumon… More

Saint Joseph with the Christ Child (c. 1650), Sebastián Martínez (1615-1667), Prado Museum, Madrid, Spain.

Go Home to Your Family, Glorifying God for the Wonders He Does in It! by Pierre-Marie Dumont



us.magnificat.net/cover