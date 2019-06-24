Clicks21
Pope Francis names an apostolic administrator 'sede plena' for Lyon
Pope Francis names an apostolic administrator 'sede plena' for the French archdiocese of Lyon, where Cardinal Barbarin has been found guilty of mishandling a clergy abuse case. Barbarin remains the archbishop but is formally removed from day-to-day administration of archdiocese.