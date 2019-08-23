St Rose of Lima

"Almighty God, giver of all that is good, you poured out on Saint Rose the dew of heavenly grace and made her shine with humility, patience, and zeal for your people. Following in her footsteps, may … More

"Almighty God, giver of all that is good, you poured out on Saint Rose the dew of heavenly grace and made her shine with humility, patience, and zeal for your people. Following in her footsteps, may we too become the sweet fragrance of Christ. Through Christ our Lord. Amen." – Collect from the Dominican breviary for the feast of St Rose (23 Aug). This statue of the Saint, shown carrying the infant Jesus, is from the Dominican church of the Blessed Sacrament in Seattle.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr