"Lord God, Creator of land and sea, bless those who work at sea. Be with them in fair weather and foul, in danger or distress. Strengthen them when weary, lift them up when down and comfort them when far from their loved ones. In this life, bring them safely to shore and, in the life to come, welcome them to your kingdom. For Jesus Christ’s sake, Amen." 14th July 2019 is Sea Sunday, a day to pray for the seafarers and to support those who minister to them. Stained glass from the Naval Academy chapel, Annapolis.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr