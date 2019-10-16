I note that one of the theories of Dr Mark Imisides, an industrial chemist, is being put forward on this website. The sub-clause “meaning by air alone” gives the game away. It is true that a lot of energy would be needed to minimally raise the temperature of water through the medium of air. However, the temperatures of seas and oceans are increased by solar irradiation rather than by surface air.… More

I note that one of the theories of Dr Mark Imisides, an industrial chemist, is being put forward on this website. The sub-clause “meaning by air alone” gives the game away. It is true that a lot of energy would be needed to minimally raise the temperature of water through the medium of air. However, the temperatures of seas and oceans are increased by solar irradiation rather than by surface air. Whether you believe Dr Celsius or Dr Fahrenheit, global warming is a scientific reality.