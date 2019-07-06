Our Lady's Girdle

In Florence, this depiction of the Assumption of Our Lady became very popular. The Blessed Virgin is shown lowering her girdle from heaven to St Thomas the Apostle, so that he would believe in her … More

In Florence, this depiction of the Assumption of Our Lady became very popular. The Blessed Virgin is shown lowering her girdle from heaven to St Thomas the Apostle, so that he would believe in her assumption, body and soul, into heaven. This stained glass window is in the east end of the Dominican church of Santa Maria Novella in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr