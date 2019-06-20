Martyrdom of Saint Alban

"O God, by whose grace Saint Alban gave himself up for his friend and received the martyr's crown as the first in this land to shed his blood for Christ, grant, we pray, that, following his example … More

"O God, by whose grace Saint Alban gave himself up for his friend and received the martyr's crown as the first in this land to shed his blood for Christ, grant, we pray, that, following his example and supported by his prayers, we may worship you, the living God, and give true witness to Christ our Lord. Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Alban (20 June). Stained glass window from the National Cathedral in Washington DC.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr