Congregating in the crypt
Priests vested, waiting for the installation Mass for Bishop Wilton Gregory as shepherd of the Archdiocese of Washington.
Priests vested, waiting for the installation Mass for Bishop Wilton Gregory as shepherd of the Archdiocese of Washington.
Be a good shepherd.
Gregory has permitted the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception to act as a center for LGBT events, including LGBT potluck socials and participating in the city’s Pride Parade. Since 2014, he has also allowed the pro-homosexual and pro-transgenderism “Catholic” group, Fortunate and Faithful Families, to hold retreats in his Atlanta Chancery, while personally saying Mass for the group.
The shrine’s pastor, who has shown himself to be at home operating within Atlanta’s gay subculture, was chosen by Archbishop Gregory to serve as a spiritual director for victims of sex abuse for the archdiocese.
In 2017, Archbishop Gregory gave the keynote address at the Association of United States Catholic Priests (AUSCP) conference. The group backs the ordination of women to the diaconate and is open to the idea of the Church approving the use of contraception.
