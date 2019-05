This tent-shaped Chapel of the Shepherds, designed by Italian architect Antonio Barluzzi, commemorates the place outside Bethlehem where angels announced the birth of Christ to poor shepherds. Source… More

This tent-shaped Chapel of the Shepherds, designed by Italian architect Antonio Barluzzi, commemorates the place outside Bethlehem where angels announced the birth of Christ to poor shepherds.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr