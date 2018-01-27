Language

Clicks
835
Woman gives lessing of the Throats, Wasserburg, Germany

Lisi Sterndorfer
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Roberto 55
She is probably extra-ordinary.
Like
More
mccallansteve
Oh, how cute. When does the nice lady get to say mass?
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this. 
BrTomFordeOFMCap
As students (friars in simple vows) we were sent out each year to help with the blessing of throats. Only in our friaries we never light the candles. With the hairsprays nowadays it could leas to an incendiary moment - is the picture a mite incendiary?
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this. 
sudetus
und die naiven Leutchen gehen hin und sagen : mei so schee hots des gmacht ! Wahnsinn !!!
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
of course in Latin what else?....she looks like a pharmacist in a lab coat about to set fire to this poor old woman's hair (no offence to pharmacists...some of my best friends are pharmacists...)
Like
More
Roberto 55 likes this. 
BrTomFordeOFMCap likes this. 
Fischl
In Latin, of course !
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this. 