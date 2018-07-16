Requiescat in pace Fr. Tom Forrest, C.Ss.R.

Clicks37Requiescat in pace Fr. Tom Forrest, C.Ss.R.
Fr Thomas Forest, 91, great evangeliser, has died today.
Requiescat in pace!
I found this:
On 22nd June 2003 Fr Tom Forrest CSSR, received the following award from His Holiness Pope John Paul II.
“The Sovereign Pontiff John Paul II has chosen Rev. Fr Thomas Forrest for the decoration of the August Cross, Pro Ecclesia et Pontificia. The above decoration is bestowed primarily on those distinguished for their special activities and excellent works for … More
