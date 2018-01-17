Language

Meanwhile at the Women's March...

Jungerheld
onda
Jungerheld
@BrTomFordeOFMCap this is for you: Why? Why? Why?
BrTomFordeOFMCap
My Father asked more or less the same question (as the one in the picture) when newly married.
My Mother threw his dinner at him.

By the time he died they had been together since they were teenagers and they had been married for 48 years. There's practical feminism and there's ideological feminism. The former works and the latter is toxic.
Uncle Joe
I marched with them. That's me (disguised) ) on the lower right wearing a T-shirt that said "I'm more than just a vagina."
Jungerheld
...this is for @Uncle Joe
