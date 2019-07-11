July 11, St. Veronica Giuliani, Virgin of the second Order.

Veronica was born of devout parents in Mercatello, Italy. She entered the convent of Capuchin nuns at Citta’ di Castello, in Umbria, where the primitive rule of St. Clare was observed. Obedient, … More

Veronica was born of devout parents in Mercatello, Italy. She entered the convent of Capuchin nuns at Citta’ di Castello, in Umbria, where the primitive rule of St. Clare was observed. Obedient, humble, mortified, a model of the true religious, she was favored by God with interior conversations and revelations. Later He deigned to impress on her head the crown of thorns amid untold sufferings, finally giving her all the stigmata. Her spirit was tried most rigorously, and at the conclusion, the bishop was able to report to Rome that she had scrupulously obeyed all his commands, rejoicing and remaining calm and peaceful in every trial. Veronica became ever more purified by sufferings and austere mortifications, and died in 1727, after fifty years of convent life. She was canonized in 1839. – (from) The Franciscan Supplement to the St. Andrew Missal.