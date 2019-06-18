Compassionate Lord

"Remember how generous the Lord Jesus was: he was rich, but he became poor for your sake, to make you rich out of his poverty." – 2 Cor 8:9. Painting of the Sacred Heart of Jesus from the church of … More

"Remember how generous the Lord Jesus was: he was rich, but he became poor for your sake, to make you rich out of his poverty." – 2 Cor 8:9. Painting of the Sacred Heart of Jesus from the church of the Holy Family in Mexico City. June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr